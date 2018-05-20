Perfect time to fly a kite

KINGMAN –Just like in the 1964 Walt Disney classic Mary Poppins, one of the famous tunes in the movie is, “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” sung by Dick Van Dyke, talking about flying a kite and the experience about kite flying. Now that spring is here, flying a kite sounds like a good family fun activity.

The Kingman Daily Miner is hosting its 28th annual Kite Flying Extravaganza 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St., near the basketball courts.

There will be free hamburgers and hotdogs cooked by the Kingman Elk’s Lodge #468. There will be up to 100 free kites for the children and bottled water provided by Living Waters Hospice, but people are more than welcome to bring their own too. The Kingman Fire Department will be dropping candy at 5 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Living Waters Hospice, Diamond Brother’s Jewelers, Brenden Theatres, and Kingman Elk’s Lodge #468.