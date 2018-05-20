Supervisors to set auction date for surplus property

KINGMAN – Here are five items of interest on the agenda for the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.:

Approve and authorize the sale of surplus property, including retired motor vehicles, boats and other vehicle equipment and parts, at public auction in accordance with Mohave County’s procurement code. All proceeds from the sale, minus expenses, will be deposited into the county’s general fund.

Approve application to the Bureau of Land Management for assigning property rights crossing 44 acres of federal land on the frontage of Colorado Road and Chino Drive for the purpose of expanding a road maintenance and operations yard in Golden Valley.

Amendment to the Mohave County general plan and rezone of a parcel from agricultural residential 5-acre minimum to agricultural residential to allow for a minor land division south of Eleventh Street and west of Johnson Road in Dolan Springs.

Authorize Ryley, Carlock and Applewhite legal firm to file a civil complaint in Superior Court against the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District and board members if the board approves an amendment that would permit MVIDD water to be transferred to the Central Arizona Project.

Approve Public Works organizational redesign within its improvement districts division through hiring an improvement district supervisor, and eliminating a vacant office assistant position.