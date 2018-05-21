3 arrested after 29 grams of meth found

KINGMAN – A routine traffic stop led to the arrests of three men after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered about 29 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe and used syringes in their vehicle.

Douglas Scott Abbott, 34, of Parowan, Utah, Corey Mykle Demorenay, 54, of Littlefield, Arizona, and James Paul Perry, 32, of St. George, Utah were arrested Friday after deputies pulled over their vehicle for following another vehicle too closely.

The driver of the white passenger car, Demorenay, pulled into a parking lot, exited the vehicle and began walking away upon being pulled over. He returned to the vehicle after deputies instructed him to do so. Deputies reported that Demorenay was acting nervous, speaking rapidly and gave inconsistent information.

The passengers, Abbott and Perry, were removed from the vehicle. Deputies pat-searched Demorenay and found a used syringe in his pocket, and a K-9 officer later allegedly found drugs in the vehicle.

All three men were arrested and booked into Mesquite City Jail. Abbott was arrested for four counts of dangerous drug possession and six counts of drug paraphernalia possession, Demorenay for two counts of dangerous drug possession for sale, and Perry for four counts of dangerous drug possession and six counts of drug paraphernalia possession. All of the charges are felonies.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office