Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation?

KINGMAN – Mass shootings in the U.S. are occurring at an alarming rate, and Monte Gould, president and CEO of the International Mobile Training Team, believes educating the public on mitigation strategies for those situations is one way they can be combated and survived.

IMTT will be in Kingman from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Praise Chapel, 419 Harrison St., offering a free workplace violence training seminar. Attendees will learn how to prepare for potential active shooter situations and how to respond if need be. Gould says increasing awareness about these events helps people to identify potential situations before they occur and informs the public of steps in the mitigation process.

According to the event’s Facebook page, “There are specific and easy to remember actions that you can do to drastically increase the chances of surviving an active shooter situation for you, coworkers, and your family.”

The seminar’s goal is to help make the community safer and to “Increase knowledge about these events and what they can do to prevent themselves from becoming a victim,” Gould said.

Gould will present information about some of the primary questions associated with surviving an active shooting such as “Should I run? Should I hide? Should I fight?”

The event is free, but registration is required. Those who are interested can register on the event’s Facebook page, at https://bit.ly/2KI4Ygw.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2KI4Ygw, or IMTT’s website http://www.imtt.net/index.html.

IMTT provides professional training in 13 different countries through its 45 instructors who have real-world and combat experience.

Information provided by the International Mobile Training Team.