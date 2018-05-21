Doug Barnett coming to Kingman

KINGMAN – For the long weekend coming up if pop, folk, bluegrass, western and country music is something you enjoy, then why not go to Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar and listen to Doug Barnett perform?

The people of Kingman keep him coming back to perform, but the main reason would be his mother since she lives in town.

“I really enjoy Kingman, it’s sort of what Phoenix was 40 years ago,” Barnett said.

He mainly performs in the Phoenix area but is also well known in Kingman since he has performed a few times in town since 2016.

Barnett has also traveled to Seattle to perform. His friend in Seattle owns a bar and flies Barnett out at least twice a year. The bar his friend owns is where he found inspiring conversations and wrote them into his songs.

His musical inspiration started when his mother bought a piano when he was younger, and a guitar that he found in the attic and hoped to be part of The Partridge Family. Some of the musicians he looks up to and is inspired by would be John Denver and David Wilcox.

“I like meaningful lyrics,” Barnett said.

He is a member of the Arizona Songwriters Association and has released 10 independent albums. Barnett has been a finalist for the West Valley Country Music Association, and he’s been featured on AZRadio for its independent artist series. He’s had a song of his placed in the documentary, “Two Wheel Cowboy.”

Doug Barnett will be on stage from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 Beale St.

For more information on the artist, visit http://www.barnettproductions.com/doug/.