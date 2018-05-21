Golden Valley woman arrested with meth, child in car

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kasey Lee Adcock, 34, of Golden Valley Friday for felony counts of dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia possession, and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license.

Deputies observed a white car with a large hole in the windshield on the driver’s side traveling north on Estrella Road Friday, pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop and saw a small child in the vehicle.

Deputies reported that Adcock allegedly told them her license was suspended. After being asked if she had anything illegal in the vehicle, deputies assert she told them she had methamphetamine in her purse.

Deputies say they found about one gram of methamphetamine in a pill bottle. A family friend came and removed the child from the scene.

Adcock was arrested and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.