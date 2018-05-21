HPC progresses on downtown vacant window revitalization

KINGMAN – The Historical Preservation Commission will continue its discussions on vacant window improvements and cleanup efforts at Camp Beale Springs during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Staff will provide an update on efforts to have vinyl coverings with photo images put up in select windows downtown. The commission supported filling vacant windows on Beale Street with photographs at its March meeting. Future locations for vacant window improvements may be discussed.

Commissioners agreed that improving the appearances of vacant windows could bring more business downtown.

HPC commissioners partnered with members of the Hualapai Tribe to clean up Camp Beale Springs April 7. The commission may create a subcommittee to address follow through and future clean-up efforts.