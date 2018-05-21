Kingman Photo | KPD K9 Unit Gets New Equipment

The K-9 unit of the Kingman Police Department received some much needed equipment, thanks to a donation from the Kingman Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. The equipment included footwear for the dogs, pouches for drug sniffing training, collars, a leather muzzle mask, and burlap toys for training. K9 Officer Bill Fancher and his K9 partner Sevenda and K9 Officer Adam Simonsen with his K9 partner Diesel were making a presentation to a Kindergarten class a Manzanita School on Wednesday, April 25th. Worthy Matron Janace Hartman and officers Marie Rapoport and Moira Carlton made the presentation. Eastern Star members voted to make the donation as part of their commitment to supporting first responders. The money was earned in part by serving hamburgers & hot dogs at the monthly Mother Road Harley Davidson dealership customer appreciation day. The police officers demonstrated how quickly the dogs can find a missing item and the intense focus the dogs have on their handlers. They also talked about the extensive training the dogs and officers undergo, and how the dogs are used in police work.