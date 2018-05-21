Kingman Photo | Rotary Club Welcomes MCC President

April 27th’s Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club speaker was Dr. Michael J. Kearns, President of Mohave Community College (shown with club president Susan Williams). Dr. Kearns reported the college campus is getting a new improved look with permanent buildings replacing the outdated mobile ones, including a building underway that will house a fitness center. Innovation and transformation is of import in education today and college completion takes precedence over college enrollment. As a result, the college’s success rate in remedial math has improved from 57 percent to 88 percent over the previous year with student progression now being stressed.