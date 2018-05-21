KPD serves as alarm clock, leads to drug charges

KINGMAN – Taking a nice nap on a lawn chair and then being awakened by the Kingman Police Department seems like a nightmare, but this nightmare became a reality for Joseph Lee Logan, 41, of Lake Havasu City.

KPD officers responded to a call Saturday morning in the 600 block of Court Street in downtown about a male subject who allegedly was attempting to enter a parked car and trespassing private property.

Logan was sleeping on a lawn chair when officers approached him and was arrested for trespassing. Officers say they also found him to be in possession of cocaine and associated drug paraphernalia.

Logan was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor of third degree trespassing. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department