Kingman Police wants a second deputy chief

KINGMAN – If you have scrolled through the City of Kingman website you may have noticed there is a job opening for a Deputy Police Chief at the Kingman Police Department. It doesn’t mean Rusty Cooper, the current deputy chief, is going anywhere.

“I’ve gotten five (phone) calls about it,” Cooper said.

KPD has worked into its budget to add another deputy chief, which has been empty since 2013. After the second chief retired, and because of budget issues, the positon wasn’t filled.

“We’ve always had a need for filling that second spot,” Cooper said.

Since the position for the second deputy chief has been empty, other personnel in the department have had to take on more responsibilities to cover what the second chief would normally have done, like grant funding

During this year’s budget process, KPD got approval from the city manager for filling the position, but it still needs to get the Council’s final approval.

The second deputy chief will either take over departmental operations or the support services side. Cooper will handle the other half.