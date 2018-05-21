Letter | Thanks for your support

On behalf of the track teams at Lee Williams High School and Kingman High School, we would like to thank the following businesses for their support of the Rt. 66 Invitational Track Meet.

Kingman True Value, Dreams and Rainbows, Kids Little Smiles, Springhill Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, and Holiday Inn Express all donated to help pay for medals, trophies, and our AIA official.

With their help, we will be able to purchase a new computer for our timing system and pay for meets during the track season next year. Thanks to them for supporting our hardworking athletes.

Joan Abraham

Kingman Unified School District