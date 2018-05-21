Licenses and Permits | May 21, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending May 11:

Ambient Edge: 4330 N. Adams St., Kingman; HVAC replacement.

B&L Construction: Mohave Valley; 400 amp electric service.

Romar Electric: 8495 W. Oatman Highway, Oatman; 200 amp upgrade.

Thomas Sauter: 1108 Vista Drive, Lake Havasu City; 20 by 20 slab with electric.

City of Kingman: Kingman; facilities management airport permit.

Wise Electric: 16359 E. Hualapai Ave.; 200 amp upgrade.

Robert Condon: 3638 E. Diagonal Way, Kingman; 200 amp electrical.

Ambient Edge: 5570 W. Tonto Place, Golden Valley; HVAC replacement.

Historic Restorations: 2445 E. Butler Ave., Kingman; power pole for security and plug-in for vehicles.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending May 10:

Barkhurst Electric: 2210 Kingman Ave., Kingman; electric; $1,500.

MIO Specialty Contractors: 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial building; $219,727.20.

King Post Construction: 2813 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $1,600.

TR Orr Inc.: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $3,001,600.

K Squared: 4071 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; addition; $26,514.23.

H&H Development: 3382 Mine Shaft Court, Kingman; detached garage; $24,499.92.

Skyridge Custom Homes: 3789 N. Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; detached garage; $18,967.68.

Skyridge Custom Homes: 3783 N. Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; detached garage; $23,709.60.

Barkhurst Electric: 3677 N. Harvard St., Kingman; electric; $1,200.

David Travis: 2001 Main St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Romar Electric: 1061 Valley View, Kingman; electric; $775.

Streamline Solar: 2300 Comanche Drive, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Owner/builder: 1615 Arlington Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Truelove Plumbing: 2502 Southern Ave., Kingman; gas; $1,200.

Angle Homes: 3776 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $162,137.08.

Skyridge Custom Homes: 3789 N. Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; new SFR; $144,149.88.

Fripps Mohave Construction: N. 3705 Prescott St., Kingman; new SFR; $230,243.97.

Angle Homes: 3435 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $142,534.82.

Angle Homes: 3390 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $142,534.82.

Angle Homes: 3427 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $142,534.82.

Leisure Pools: 3063 Mallory Loop, Kingman; pool; $34,320.

High Tech Electric: 2203 Robinson Ave., Kingman; remodel; $5,600.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending May 11:

Hippy Chic: 133 Walnut St., Kingman; Handyman home and garden.

Speed and Sport Fabrication: 2411 Acoma Drive, Kingman; welding and steel sales.

Whatever Letter: 3601 Moore St., Kingman; gift baskets.

Kenny Williams Construction: 4537 Highway 95, Fort Mohave; contractor.

Honeycomb Salon: 2813 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; beauty shop.

King Post Construction: 4717 N. Noel Drive, Prescott; contractor.

Burgers and More: 970 Roadrunner Road, Bullhead City; mobile food stand.

LPH Drives: 2289 S. Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; delivery service.

Superior Electrical Advertising: 1700 W. Anaheim St., Long Beach, California; sign production.