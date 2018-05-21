Obituary | Harold Delbert Weaver “Moe”

Harold Delbert Weaver “Moe” 1936-2018

Harold Delbert Weaver went home to be with the Lord, April 16, 2018, at his residence in Kingman Arizona with his devoted wife by his side after a long battle with congestive heart failure.

Harold was born August 14, 1936 in Sidman Pennsylvania to his parents Ray Weaver and Hilda Anna Newcomer. “Moe” enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his animals which brought him great joy! He was a hard worker who enjoyed working with his hands, taking on and figuring out challenging tasks and being outdoors. Moe worked as an Expediter at Cadillac Motor Car Company up until his retirement.

In 2004 he met and married his beloved wife Wendy and became the father of her precious daughter Kayda. Wendy and Moe worked together expanding Angel Manor Ministry, helping men and women to learn to live clean and sober and begin their new lives.

He leaves behind his wife Wendy Weaver, His three siblings: Donald, Robert and Samuel Weaver. His Four Children:, Kayda Migliaccio, Beau Bevier, Brooke Polfer, Kimberly Bopp, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service which will be held at:

Hope City Church (Kingman First Assembly)

1850 Gates Ave.

Kingman AZ, 86401

May 25, 2018 at 1 p.m.

All who knew the family and loved Moe are welcome to attend.