Performing bears enjoy much-deserved retirement at Keepers of the Wild

KINGMAN – Five black bears have retired from a Texas-based traveling bear show and are now occupying a newly retrofitted habitat at Keepers of the Wild, allowing them to live their remaining years in peace.

Jonathan Kraft, founder and executive director of Keepers of the Wild, said this “has been a long time coming.”

“We have been working for the past three months retrofitting a former tiger habitat to accommodate the five bears,” Kraft said in a press release. “There is a new swimming pool, shade platforms and hammocks for the bears.”

Kraft and Tina Matejek, Keepers of the Wild director, decided to house the bears after attending a captive bear conference in Washington, D.C. Andy, Cindi, Brock, Bucky and Barney performed for years for human amusement while confined in chains and small spaces. Being kept in areas that don’t provide enough space lead the bears to develop stereotypic pacing patterns, the release noted.

The bears won’t live like that at their new home.

“Their habitat provides natural space to allow the bears a range of normal movement and behavior to promote psychological well-being,” Keepers of the Wild said in the release.

Because of their pasts, Keepers said that none of the bears would survive in the wild. The five won’t be alone at their new home, either. Keepers of the Wild rescued a Grizzly Bear, Bam Bam, four years ago, and she has adapted well to her new surroundings.

“These five bears will eventually recover from their former pressures and live their lives in peace,” Keepers said. “We are doing everything possible to allow them to be happy and enjoy each and every single day, but it will take them time to heal psychologically.”

Keepers of the Wild is a 501 (C) 3 non-profit organization that seeks to protect abused, neglected, abandoned and retired captive wildlife.

Information provided by Keepers of the Wild.