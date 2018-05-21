Tire tracks lead deputies to make felony arrest

KINGMAN – Dolan Springs resident Andrew David Stone, 23, didn’t get far after allegedly removing a utility trailer from someone else’s property.

Stone was arrested for unlawful use/control of transportation, a felony, Saturday after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 6300 block of 15th Street by the victim. The victim said his utility trailer was removed from his property without his permission, and that both tires on the trailer were flat.

Deputies followed the tire tracks to the trailer’s location a few blocks away, where they saw the trailer full of personal items and a dirt bike known to belong to Stone. Deputies then contacted Stone, who they knew was at a nearby residence, and asked how the trailer came to be in his possession.

Stone allegedly told deputies he found the trailer at an abandoned residence and used it to transport his personal belongings. Deputies say he continued to change his story, first saying he bought it and then saying he received permission to use the trailer.

Stone was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office