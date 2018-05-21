You’ll have a riot at ‘Deadpool 2’

Do you want to laugh? Do you want to see a movie that doesn't take itself too seriously? Then run, don't walk, to see Deadpool 2 and thank the theater for showing it on two screens. The second iteration of Deadpool is as, if not more, irreverent as the first.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) helped write the script. The storyline is pretty loose, giving plenty of room for Reynolds to break character and talk directly to the audience on several subjects. Constantly injecting opinion and jabs at other films that helps remind the audience this is, in fact, just a movie. It opens with Reynolds doing a voiceover while the screen shows him walking around his apartment, turning on stove gas valves, lighting a cigarette and reclining on barrels of explosive. Yes, he blows himself up.

Deadpool 2 works backward from there, again loosely telling a story of hope for the future, loss, depression, renewal and life. Pretty serious subjects that are dealt with superficially but not so superficially as to make them inconsequential. Those subjects are touched on just enough to be able to elicit the correct audience emotion. Just enough to grab you and reel you in. Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) appears briefly throughout the film as somewhat a muse to get Reynolds motivated. Their talk of starting a family leads to Reynolds going to a home for mutants to save the day as an X-Man-in-training. Yes, a group of X-Men help him out and then disown him when he botches the save. Another flashback/dream sequence with Vanessa and he realizes he has to save FireFist (Julian Dennison). Dennison does carry the day portraying the narcissistic, adolescent rebel.

Enter Cable (Josh Brolin) as a time-traveling warrior determined to kill FireFist. Cable most resembles a robotic Terminator, complete with a red-lit eye and mechanical arm, and just as unstoppable. There's plenty of fights between Cable and Deadpool which gave more opportunity for Reynolds' comedic quips. Reynolds even forms a group of “heroes” to combat Cable and save FireFist. The “hero” battle is tragic but in a funny “having a bad day” kind of way. Domino (Zazie Beetz) survives the foray to help save the day and pretty much stays with Reynolds through the rest of the film.

If you're looking for developed characters, a deep emotional plot and sophisticated sub-plots you won't find it here. Instead you'll get a basic plot, lots of innuendo, plenty of CGI and well-placed profanity. You'll be drawn in as if Reynolds is telling you a story and showing it to you at the same time. Yet not so serious as to not make fun of the movie itself and other movies as well. In the end Reynolds forms his own group or alliance of heroes. Stay for the credits and don't forget to read the credits at the beginning: you'll laugh at those as well. The ending credits and the drawings will keep you chuckling. The movie is rated R for language and violence and runs a quick 103 minutes. Hold on to your popcorn and definitely use the fancy cupholders. You don't want to lose anything when you start laughing.

I'll give Deadpool 2 5 out of 5 Miners.