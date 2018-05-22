Community view | Clarifying the specialty veterans license plates

A recent letter to the Miner shared some concerns about the cost of specialty license plates that honor our veterans. It’s very important to address those concerns and clarify some misconceptions.

The specialty license program was established by the state legislature in 1989 and it’s a tremendous success story, having raised millions of dollars for charitable causes over the years.

Fees for these plates are not set by the Arizona Department of Transportation, but are established in state law by the legislature. The cost is $25, and of that amount, $17 is directed to the cause represented by the plate.

In the case of the veterans plate, the funds are sent to the Arizona Department of Veterans Services to support programs for veterans’ health care and education, maintenance of veterans’ memorial cemeteries and added funding for the state veterans’ homes in Phoenix and Tucson.

In Fiscal Year 2017, the veterans’ plate raised just over $1.4 million for these services. As of the end of April in the current fiscal year (which ends June 30th), that figure was a little more than $1.2 million, so the program is on track to meet or exceed last year’s amount.

There’s even more good news. While the law says the veterans’ plate can only be issued to a veteran or an immediate family member, anyone is eligible to buy the Freedom Plate which funds the same services. In FY 2017, the Freedom Plate raised more than $650,000, and is on pace to meet or exceed that amount in the current fiscal year having accounted for about $540,000 so far.

MVD proudly supports our veterans and their families and we are honored to be a part of such a worthy and successful program.