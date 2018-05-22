Cougar Kills Mountain Biker In Washington

One man was killed and another seriously injured when they encountered a cougar Saturday while mountain biking in Washington state. Authorities said the two men were on a morning bike ride in the foothills about 30 miles east of Seattle. (May 21)
One man was killed and another seriously injured when they encountered a cougar Saturday while mountain biking in Washington state. Authorities said the two men were on a morning bike ride in the foothills about 30 miles east of Seattle. (May 21)
SUBMIT FEEDBACK