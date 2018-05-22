Cougar Kills Mountain Biker In Washington

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: May 22, 2018 6:43 a.m.

    • Cougar Kills Mountain Biker In Washington by Associated Press

    One man was killed and another seriously injured when they encountered a cougar Saturday while mountain biking in Washington state. Authorities said the two men were on a morning bike ride in the foothills about 30 miles east of Seattle. (May 21)

