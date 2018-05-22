Gas leak briefly halts traffic flow on Stockton Hill Road

Kingman Fire Department firefighters work on a high-pressure main gas line that was broken Tuesday morning during demolition of the former Paco’s Taco Shop on Stockton Hill Road, halting northbound traffic for about a half-hour. UniSource utility crews were in the process of stopping the leak and repairing the line. MIO Specialty Contractors of Phoenix is the contractor of record on the $219,000 project. Plans call for a Dairy Queen restaurant to be built on the site, with construction expected to be completed by Dec. 31.

(Photo and video by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)