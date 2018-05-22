KHS Class of 2018

Photo Gallery Kingman High School Graduation For the Kingman High School senior class of 2018 Monday night was a big accomplishment full of family, friends, laughs, and tears. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza)

For the Kingman High School senior class of 2018 Monday night was a big accomplishment full of family, friends, laughs, and tears. About 210 students graduated and received their diplomas and enjoyed the last few moments they had together as a bulldog. An honorary degree was given to a student who passed away and would have graduated last night. The degree was presented to the parents and the siblings. Another honorary degree was given to an exchange student. Students tossed around a beach ball and attempted to do the wave. At the end of the ceremony bubbles were released and families rushed to the field to be with their loved ones who graduated.