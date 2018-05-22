Letter | Happy belated Mother’s Day

A butterfly is a symbol of how delicate the heart of a mother is. Although it can be easily swayed by the wind, it is strong in flight to withstand whereever the wind may take her. She is busy doing for the good of her family, collecting, all they would need to survive.

It is in the struggle of life that her true colors adorn her. Her struggles make her stronger and more determined to succeed in all she puts her mind to. Silently sitting near her children, ever so watchful, that nothing will harm them.

It is when they don’t see her, when they are busy doing what children do, that a loving smile will appear on her face.

As those she loves sleep, her hand will gently touch them, just to let them know she’s been in their dreams.

The circle of life begins and someday it will end, but the touch of a mother will live forever....

Happy Mother’s Day.