Letter | Heroes among us

My first hero is my mom, Louise. My second hero is my dad, George, and my third hero is John Wayne, plus General Robert E. Lee.

Please note: My other heroes are Chief Jake Rhoades and Bob Kegel of the Aberdeen Police Department.

And above all: My Lord and Savior. I’m not ashamed to show my honor and love toward these heroes that have been mentioned.

The list of the other heroes is too long to put down.

These great, loving folks that are mentioned mean the world to me.

I’m the luckiest person to know at least 42 percent of those that I know and grew up around.

Here is my question to you: Can you actually do the same about your heroes? Just don’t be afraid to send in your list of heroes, OK?

Just remember this, people: those folks who you consider heroes can be your family or friends.

Don’t be afraid to show your feelings because your heroes should never be forgotten and not just thought of during the holidays.

Last, but not forgotten, is my baby sister, Ruby Burnell. Love ya, kid.

And a happy belated Mother’s Day to all who are mothers. May you have a fabulous day.