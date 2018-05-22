MCC looks to the future

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College hopes that Shawn Bristle, former dean of the Bullhead City campus, will help drive the college into the future through his new role as chief of innovation and transformation.

“We know that ‘business as usual’ is a recipe for irrelevance, so our goal for the college is to transform through innovation,” Bristle said in an MCC press release. “We will focus on student needs and the interests of our regional community as a whole, while at the same time blending predictive analytics systems with creativity and an innovative mindset.”

“Ultimately, we hope to foster increased levels of institutional adaptability, enabling MCC to flexibly serve the region at the highest possible levels of service,” he continued.

Carolyn Hamblin will take up Bristle’s role as dean at the Bullhead City campus. Hamblin was formerly the dean at MCC’s North Mohave Campus, a position which will now be filled by John Cawley.

“We are very fortunate to have such outstanding and talented people on our leadership team,” said Michael Kearns, MCC president. “These changes will ensure the college continues to enhance its value in all the communities we serve.”

Information provided by Mohave Community College.

