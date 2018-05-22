Obituary | Calvin R. Hester, Jr.

Calvin R. Hester, Jr., 78, of Kingman, died March 27, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona.

He was born July 26, 1939, in Pennsylvania, and came to Kingman in 2000 from California. Prior to retiring in Kingman, he worked as a mechanic, owning his own gas station and auto repair business. His final years of employment were spent servicing vehicles and buses for the Downey Unified School District.

Cal Hester is survived by his two daughters, Susan Burrows of Anaheim, California and Melanie Hicks of Downey, California; two stepsons, John White of Seattle, Washington and Steven White of San Diego, California, and two grandchildren, Sophia and Gavin.

Cal was a loving father and grandfather, a true friend to many, and an outdoorsman who appreciated nature. He will be missed by all who were fortunate to have known him.