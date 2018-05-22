Obituary | Virginia Dorado Bautista

Virginia Dorado Bautista, 83, of Kingman, Arizona died Wednesday, May 17, 2018. Virginia, daughter of Paul and Lupe Dorado, went home to be with the Lord God May 17 at Kingman Regional Medical Center after a long battle with failing health.

She loved the Lord God, had a relationship with Him and read her Bible daily.

She is survived by 10 sons and daughters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and sisters. Virginia lost her brother and best friend, Richard, to leukemia while only a teenager. Despite a lifetime of challenges, struggles and her own personal demons, she picked herself up by the bootstraps and did what needed to be done.

Virginia was a hard and dedicated worker, working full-time to support the family while going to school and earning a bachelor’s degree from Cal State – Los Angeles. Virginia worked as a bilingual second-grade school teacher for over 30 years until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed reading the Bible, crime dramas and horror stories; reading authors like Stephen King and James Patterson. She enjoyed good old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll: Elvis Presley, The Beatles, and Credence Clearwater. She was blessed with travel adventures going to Malaysia with her sister Adeline and Israel with her daughter Gina. She enjoyed watching football and baseball, and was always pleased when Arizona won.



A Celebration of Life is to be announced at a later date.