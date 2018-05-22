Stripe R Rama 27 set to go

It’s been called the “Grand Daddy of the local striper tournaments,” and Stripe R Rama, which in the past has been the largest overnight striper fishing tournament, is once again going to be held out of South Cove on Lake Mead.

The tournament, which features two-person teams, is a pick-your-own partner event. Teams will start out of South Cove at 7 p.m. June 2 with assigned launch times and then check back in at 7 a.m June 3.

Drawing for launch times will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Lewis Kingman Park. The fees for the tournament are $65 per team if paid by Thursday, and $75 if paid after that date. Registrations will be accepted at the dock on the day of the tournament, but those fees must be paid in cash.

A post tournament weigh in will be held at Fisherman’s Landing in Meadview starting at 8 a.m.

Striped bass, which are the most prolific fish in Lake Mead, are the target species, even though there is an odd fish prize for anglers to try for. Only catfish or carp can be entered into that category.

This year there is a new tournament director who is in charge of the event. Tanner Miller is the new director, taking over for Johnnie Hoeft. The tournament is sponsored by local hotel magnate John Patel, who for over 26 years had sponsored the event. It is the only tournament where every person who enters the tournament is guaranteed to get a prize at the end.

Teams can bring up to 40 stripers to be weighed in and there will be trophies, plaques and cash awards for the top five winners, which are determined by total weight.

There will also be awards for the two heaviest stripers that are brought in the scales. However tournament rules say that a team is only eligible for one award in the big fish category.

All legal forms of angling are allowed, included using live bait, but all the rules for by the Arizona Game and Fish Department and Nevada Department of Wildlife, along with the Lake Mead National Recreation Area must be followed. Any citations of a team will result in disqualification.

Life jackets must be worn when the main engine is on and all boats used in the tournament must be licensed and insured.

Each year, members of the Meadview Baptist Church attend the weigh in and take all the fish that tournament participants are willing to give them. The church holds at least two fish fry for the Meadview community each year.

To obtain an application for the tournament, contact Tanner Miller via email at tanman_d_backs@yahoo.com or at 928-710-4571.