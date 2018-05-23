10 Things to Know for Today, May 23, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1 - PESSIMISM GROWS OVER SUMMIT
Trump labors with South Korea's Moon Jae-in to keep the highly anticipated U.S. summit with North Korea on track after abruptly casting doubt that the June 12 meeting would come off.
2 - DODD-FRANK FACING ROLLBACK
Congress moves to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks, installed to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis.
3 - MARK ZUCKERBERG ON HOT SEAT
The Facebook CEO faces tough questions from European Union lawmakers about what one of them calls Zuckerberg's "digital monster."
4 - TRUMP OFFERS CATNIP TO CONSERVATIVES
The president leads a new administration push to strip funding from Planned Parenthood and other family planning clinics.
5 - WHAT'S SEEN AS SIGN OF COMING DYSTOPIA
Amazon's decision to market a powerful face recognition tool to police is alarming privacy advocates.
6 - FRESH LEADER, FRESH STYLE
The Castros' successor as president of Cuba makes clear that he will operate far more like a conventional modern politician than the spotlight-shy general who selected him.
7 - WHO'S BEEN ORDERED OUT OF VENEZUELA
President Maduro expels the top U.S. diplomat and his deputy from the country for allegedly conspiring against the socialist government.
8 - FOR GLAM COUPLE, DUTY CALLS
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attend their first royal event as newlyweds.
9 - NETWORK EXTENDS WIN STREAK
CBS will finish the television season as the most-watched network for the 10th year in a row.
10 - HOW NFL AIMS TO IMPROVE SAFETY
The league passes a rule for this season that says any player who initiates contact with his helmet is subject to ejection.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK