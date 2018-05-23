Calling tech-interested teens

KINGMAN – Teenagers looking to increase their knowledge of technology can take advantage of summer computer camps at Mohave Community College campuses.

Summer camps are being offered at all of MCC’s campuses through the Computer Science Department.

Interested in 3D printers or drones? The summer camp at MCC’s Neal campus in Kingman is for you. The camp will feature topics and projects involving science, technology engineering and math. Teens will get hands on experience with 3D printers, virtual reality and drones.

The Neal campus summer camps are from 1 to 4 p.m. July 9 through July 19.



Students who attend camp at the Lake Havasu City campus will learn how to dissemble, reassemble and build from scratch a personal computer.

They will also learn about personal computer hardware and software. Those skills resemble that required to pass the A+ computer repair certification exam. The Lake Havasu City camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon June 4 through June 14.

Teens can also take advantage of the Lake Havasu City campus day camp, which will focus on computer programming and web design. Basic Java programs will be taught and later used to create a web-based project. The day camp goes from 1 to 3 p.m. June 4 through June 14.

Camps at the Bullhead City and Colorado City campuses will focus on creating Android applications.

“Teens will discover key concepts in computer science by creating basic programs in Java, and apply these concepts in creating actual Android apps,” MCC said in a press release.

Both camps will go from 9 a.m. to noon June 4 through June 14.

Camps are open to teenagers 14 years old, if having completed 8th grade, through high school seniors, and cost $10. Those who attend will also receive a free shirt.

Contact 1-866-MOHAVECC with questions, or go to http://ce.mohave.edu and search for summer camp to sign up for the space-limited camps.

Information provided by Mohave Community College.