Failure to yield the cause of crash near Dolan Springs Tuesday afternoon

KINGMAN – A two vehicle collision occurred on US 93 near milepost 42 between a Chrysler van and a Kia van mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The driver of the Chrysler was a 53-year-old man from China. He failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 93 and milepost 42.

The Chrysler van collided with the Kia van, driven by a 53-year-old male from Las Vegas.

Two people were transported to Las Vegas where they were treated and released for their injuries.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety