Failure to yield the cause of crash near Dolan Springs Tuesday afternoon

KINGMAN – A two vehicle collision occurred on US 93 near milepost 42 between a Chrysler van and a Kia van mid-afternoon Tuesday.
The driver of the Chrysler was a 53-year-old man from China. He failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 93 and milepost 42.
The Chrysler van collided with the Kia van, driven by a 53-year-old male from Las Vegas.
Two people were transported to Las Vegas where they were treated and released for their injuries.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety
SUBMIT FEEDBACK