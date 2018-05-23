Failure to yield the cause of crash near Dolan Springs Tuesday afternoon

Two people were flown to a Las Vegas hospital after a crash on U.S. 93 Tuesday afternoon at milepost 42 near Dolan Springs. Department of Public Safety reported both have been released from the hospital.

Kathleen Wedgworth-Reed/Courtesy

  Originally Published: May 23, 2018 2:25 p.m.

    Kathleen Wedgworth-Reed/Courtesy

    A Chrysler van driven by a Chinese national crashed into a van driven by a Las Vegas man Tuesday afternoon near Dolan Springs, according to the Department of Public Safety.

    KINGMAN – A two vehicle collision occurred on US 93 near milepost 42 between a Chrysler van and a Kia van mid-afternoon Tuesday.

    The driver of the Chrysler was a 53-year-old man from China. He failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 93 and milepost 42.

    The Chrysler van collided with the Kia van, driven by a 53-year-old male from Las Vegas.

    Two people were transported to Las Vegas where they were treated and released for their injuries.

    Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety

