Fly baby, fly: 28th annual Kite Day Extravaganza

By Claire Whitley, Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: May 23, 2018 6:05 p.m.

    • Kingman Daily Miner by dailyminer

    Photo Gallery

    Kite Day Extravaganza

    The 28th annual Kite Flying Extravaganza was at full swing at Centennial Park Wednesday. Kites were provided by Living Waters Hospice and the Elks Lodge #468 was behind the grill cooking some hamburgers and hot dogs. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza)

    The 28th annual Kite Flying Extravaganza was at full swing at Centennial Park Wednesday. Kites were provided by Living Waters Hospice and the Elks Lodge #468 was behind the grill cooking some hamburgers and hot dogs.

    More like this story