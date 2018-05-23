Fly baby, fly: 28th annual Kite Day Extravaganza

Photo Gallery Kite Day Extravaganza The 28th annual Kite Flying Extravaganza was at full swing at Centennial Park Wednesday. Kites were provided by Living Waters Hospice and the Elks Lodge #468 was behind the grill cooking some hamburgers and hot dogs. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza)

