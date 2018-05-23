Horoscopes | May 23, 2018

Birthdays: Kelly Monaco, 42; Jewel, 44; Drew Carey, 60; Joan Collins, 85.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participate in activities that will allow you to blow off steam. Exercise, physical work and assisting others will help you remain calm, even if others don’t.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ve got the right idea, but not everyone will see things your way. Do your own thing and stick to a set budget.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take part in courses, conferences or challenges that will encourage you to grow stronger and to hone your skills. Don’t give in to someone using emotional blackmail to persuade you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t fear the unknown. Ask questions; you’ll discover information that will help you make changes at home or work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Walk away from anyone trying to convince you to go into debt or to make changes that aren’t reasonable. Problems with someone who expects too much should be dealt with abruptly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set the standard instead of living by someone else’s rules. Know what you want, and don’t be afraid to speak up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Secrets will be kept that could change your opinion about something you’ve been asked to do. Don’t trust anyone who is suspicious or trying to pressure you to head in one direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Doors will open, but before you engage in something that’s being offered, get the lowdown regarding how much it will cost and who all is involved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Partnerships will be troublesome. Make sure you are straightforward about what you are willing to do and what you expect in return.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The changes you make at home will be beneficial, the response and help you receive from others will confirm you are doing the right thing. Updating your image will lead to compliments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t stop or look back. As soon as you slow down, someone will make an unexpected move that will cost you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Explore your options, and take part in organized endeavors that will lead to new friendships and opportunities.