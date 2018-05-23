KRMC Joshua Tree Pediatrics wins vaccination award

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center Joshua Tree Pediatrics was honored with three different awards from The Arizona Partnership of Immunization, which recognized the practice’s immunization success.

TAPI awarded Joshua Tree with the Daniel T. Cloud Outstanding Practice Award for its teen and toddler vaccination rates, and Dr. Lyanna LeFredo received the Big Shot award for her high rates of immunization and her vaccine education with the community.

Jennifer Steed, Joshua Tree’s medical office coordinator nominated LeFredo for the award. Steed said that LeFredo is “a compassionate and dedicated care provider,” and “avid vaccinator.”

The toddler award is presented to practices that achieve a high standard of immunizations with 90 percent coverage level of 4 DTaP, 3 Polio, 1 MMR, 3 Hib, 3 Hep B and 1 Varicella for two year olds. Back in 2016, Joshua Tree also won the award that is give in two-year cycles.

The teen award is presented to practices that have also reached a 90 percent coverage of 1 Tdap, 1 MCV, and 3 HPV vaccinations for 15 year olds.

The award ceremony was held April 18 in Phoenix. Steed, LaFredo and Vanessa Selina attended the ceremony and accepted the awards on behalf of the practice.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center