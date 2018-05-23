A morning stroll ends at Mohave County jail

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department officers arrested Cole Patrick Jennings-Wallace, 21, of Kingman and Darren Travonte Lewis, 25, of Kingman Tuesday morning.

An officer had observed Lewis and Wallace walking in the area of Club Avenue and Main Street. Officers knew Lewis had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear on a previous drug charge.

Officers attempted to stop and contact both Lewis and Wallace, but they tried to avoid the officers. Lewis was detained, but Wallace fled on foot and was jumping fences into residential yards, police said.

Another officer located Wallace in a backyard and took him into custody.

Authorities said Lewis was found with a handgun, heroin, and drug paraphernalia, and Wallace had heroin and 4 ½ pounds of cocaine in a backpack. Wallace is purported to have said he found the backpack on a dirt road in Golden Valley.

Lewis was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.

Wallace was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Both Lewis and Wallace were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department