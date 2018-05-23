NACFD chief complains to AG about board actions

KINGMAN – In advance of Wednesday evening’s special meeting of the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, Fire Chief Wayne Eder filed a complaint with Arizona’s Attorney General’s Office.

In his correspondence with Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Eder noted that he’s been filing complaints since November for open meeting law violations between the board and former fire chief and other employees.

“I will be up front in saying that these individuals secured an indictment against me by filing false statements with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, who then perpetuated the false statements to obtain the indictment,” Eder wrote to Brnovich.

He included a memorandum that summarized the following issues:

NACFD directors Jim Bailey, Mike Collins, Erik Berg, Carl Hays, former Fire Chief Pat Moore and former employee Lynn Hucker have worked in conjunction to defraud taxpayers. In 2012, the district purchased a building at 2400 Northern Ave. for $500,000 and never received an occupancy permit.

Bailey and Collins violated numerous open meeting laws. They forced out directors Vic Riccardi, Sue Wilkin and Patti Lewis to bring in “cronies” Berg and Hayes. Both have conflicts of interest that were not disclosed when they were appointed at the April 19 board meeting.

Hays lists his residence as being in the fire district, when it’s actually an airport hangar. It was inspected by Mohave County Planning and Zoning and was determined not to be a legal residence.

Mohave County Board of Supervisors has been made aware of open meeting law violations, but has taken no action. There appears to be a family relationship between Moore and Supervisor Jean Bishop.

“There are literally so many complaints that I am unable to even summarize them here,” Eder said in his email, noting that he has intimate knowledge of all issues and would be willing to testify under penalty of perjury.

“As a public official and Arizona citizen, I have a duty to report these and other violations of ARS. I have contacted the Mohave County Sheriff and FBI, both of whom have refused to act. I have (an) obvious conflict with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, and am unable to work with that office. This leaves your office as my last recourse for action.”