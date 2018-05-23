Obituary | Pamela Hornsby

Pamela was born to Berlyn and Maxine Bailey in Evansville, Indiana Nov. 10, 1953. The family moved to Kingman when Pamela was in fourth grade. She graduated from KHS in 1971. She was preceded by Berlyn and Maxine Bailey, and her brother, Jimmy Bailey.

She is survived by Roger Hornsby; her son Jeff Peterson; her grandchildren, Willie, Briana, and Connie; her two great-grandchildren; and her two brothers, Steve and Stan.

Pamela passed away April 22, 2018. The family will be having a Celebration of Life from 3-7 p.m. May 27, 2018 at the Moose Lodge, 302 Monroe St.