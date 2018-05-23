Should Gosar keep his promise to relocate to Prescott?

KINGMAN – Representative Paul Gosar from Arizona’s 4th Congressional District is taking flak for not following through on a statement made in 2012 when he reportedly said he would eventually relocate to the Prescott area, which is in the district he represents.

The Arizona Republic reported that while the representative does maintain an apartment in Prescott, Gosar continues to primarily live in Flagstaff, according to Coconino County property records and Yavapai County voter registration records. Flagstaff is in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, while Prescott is in the 4th district.

There is no legal issue with Gosar’s chosen residence since congressional members aren’t required to reside in the district they represent. However, a Prescott Daily Courier article reported that upon announcing his candidacy for office in 2012, Gosar said he would relocate to Prescott full-time after his youngest daughter graduated from high school in Flagstaff.

“Yavapai County, you've been so good to me," Gosar said, according to a Prescott Daily Courier article cited by Arizona Republic. “I need your support. I'm proud to call Yavapai County home."

He also reportedly called Flagstaff home after a Northern Arizona University shooting in 2015. His daughter attended NAU at the time, and his campaign released a statement noting that Gosar would keep the home in Flagstaff so he could be closer to his daughter.

What’s more is that according to the Arizona Republic, Gosar and the co-owner of the Flagstaff home, his wife, Maude, continue to receive $600 state-subsidized discounts on property taxes since it is recorded as their primary residence. Gosar is a registered voter in Yavapai County, while his wife is registered in Coconino County.

The Arizona Republic does note that where Gosar resides could be seen as a “trivial matter.”

“But it can also be seen as a politician unable to keep even the most basic promise to his constituents,” reported the Republic.

The Daily Miner reached out to Gosar in multiple ways, but his office did not respond.