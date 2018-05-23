SueAnn Mello Keener files candidate petition for Council

KINGMAN – Council hopeful SueAnn Mello Keener took the next step in the election process at 10:30 Wednesday morning by filing her candidate petition at the City clerk’s office.

“I’m hopeful and excited for my future and also for our beloved city of Kingman,” she said. “I want to do good for my town that I love.”

SueAnn Mello Keener has been active within the Kingman community since her high school years as a cheerleader and flag girl at Kingman High School, from which she graduated in 1986. She is currently the president of the Kingman Republican Women’s Club and has served as an ambassador for the Kingman Chamber of Commerce in addition to advocating, collecting and donating to the Kingman Food Bank and Coyote Youth Programs on a regular basis.

While group coordinator for Housing America, she taught home buyer education classes and provided credit counseling. For more than three years, Keener has been the executive assistant to the Mohave County Treasurer.