Waste management named as a top veterans’ employer

KINGMAN – Waste management has been named one of the 100 Best for Vets Employers by the Military Times for the ninth year in a row.

“The training, experience, work ethic and character developed through military service makes veterans a good fit when it comes to the qualities we look for in employees,” said Adam Serrano, district manager for Waste Management of Arizona, in a press release.

One in 14 waste management employees is a veteran, with 8.6 percent of U.S. hires being military veterans in 2017. Waste management utilizes a military skills translator that recommends certain careers to candidates based on their service experience.

“Certain fields from the military translate particularly well to waste management, such as vehicle fleet maintenance, military ground transportation, and construction and engineering,” continued Serrano.

Companies that fill out the nearly 100-question Best for Vets survey have the accuracy of responses tested and then evaluated before Military Times decides to include them in its rankings. The rankings consider companies’ culture, veteran recruiting and policies, and accommodations for National Guard and reserves members.

Go to www.militarytimes.com for the full list of companies who made this year’s cut.

Information provided by Waste Management of Arizona.