Your 2018 Kingman Academy High School graduates

The Class of 2018 graduated Kingman Academy High School Wednesday night.

Photo by Beau Bearden.

The Class of 2018 graduated Kingman Academy High School Wednesday night.

  • Originally Published: May 23, 2018 8:45 p.m.

    • Kingman Academy High School handed out diplomas to 98 graduates Wednesday night in front of a packed crowd of family, friends and others at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

    Photo Gallery

    Kingman Academy Graduation - May 23, 2018

    The Kingman Academy High School senior class gathered in the Betty Rowe Gymnasium Wednesday night for the 2018 commencement ceremony. Photos by Beau Bearden.

    Jillian Winters gave a welcome speech, followed by messages from salutatorian Bradley Hecker and co-valedictorians Kannon Butler and Nedra Oldham.

    The Tigers received their diplomas, turned their tassels and celebrated one final time together with a simple toss of their caps.

    More like this story