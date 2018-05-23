Your 2018 Kingman Academy High School graduates

Kingman Academy High School handed out diplomas to 98 graduates Wednesday night in front of a packed crowd of family, friends and others at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

Photo Gallery Kingman Academy Graduation - May 23, 2018 The Kingman Academy High School senior class gathered in the Betty Rowe Gymnasium Wednesday night for the 2018 commencement ceremony. Photos by Beau Bearden.

Jillian Winters gave a welcome speech, followed by messages from salutatorian Bradley Hecker and co-valedictorians Kannon Butler and Nedra Oldham.

The Tigers received their diplomas, turned their tassels and celebrated one final time together with a simple toss of their caps.