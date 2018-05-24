Community view | MADD reminds drivers that Memorial Day is a deadly time for drunk driving

This Memorial Day weekend, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Arizona urges everyone to designate a non-drinking driver if their holiday plans include alcohol. Drunk driving is completely preventable, yet last year claimed 160 lives during this holiday weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is the beginning of summer when there is typically a rise in all traffic deaths, including drunk driving crashes. MADD urges everyone to think ahead if plans include alcohol and use taxis, public transportation, rideshare services or call a non-drinking friend.

Memorial Day is also the start of “Click it or Ticket.” Law enforcement will be out checking to make sure motorists are buckled, so MADD reminds everyone to wear their seatbelt, as this remains a great defense against drunk drivers.

“Memorial Day weekend is a time when we gather to honor our nation’s heroes who sacrificed their lives to save ours,” said Jason Frazier, state executive director. “Please make it a safe weekend as well. If your plans include alcohol, make sure you designate a non-drinking driver.”

Drunk driving deaths are 100 percent preventable, 100 percent of the time. MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving is helping create a future with No More Victims®. The campaign includes advocacy for stronger drunk driving laws including ignition interlocks for all offenders; support for high-visibility law enforcement; support for advanced vehicle technologies, and public support for these initiatives.