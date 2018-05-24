County bans outdoor fires, consumer fireworks

KINGMAN – Mohave County has issued a ban against outdoor fires and fireworks on private and public lands in unincorporated areas starting Friday due to extremely high fire danger conditions. The area includes inside Kingman city limits.

Gary Watson, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, signed a proclamation Wednesday implementing prohibitions recommended by the Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department.

The action followed consultation with other fire departments and the Bureau of Land Management.

The prohibitions, with exemptions listed below, apply to all open fires, campfires and permissible consumer fireworks use. Violations are considered Class 2 misdemeanors subject to fines up to $750 and four months in jail.

The following fires are exempt from the prohibition:

Fires set or permitted by any public officer, federal, state or local, in the performance of the officer’s official duties.

Fires set or permitted by the state entomologist or Mohave County agricultural agents for the purpose of disease and pest prevention.

Fire set or permitted by the United States, the state of Arizona, or any federally-recognized Indian tribe, or any of their respective departments, agencies or political subdivisions for the purpose of fire prevention or control, or watershed rehabilitation or control through vegetative manipulation.

Fires permitted by the Emergency Management Officer or designee. The conditions of the permit, including permitted dates and the nature of the burning shall be clearly stated on any such permit issued.

Fires fueled by propane or charcoal.

– Information provided by Mohave County