Hays’ airport hangar questioned as fire district residence

KINGMAN – Home is where your heart is, but if you’re not sleeping there, it’s not your home.

That’s what Mohave County Development Services building division officials determined during an inspection of Carl Hays’ residence at 4905 Flightline Drive on May 22.

Hays used the address as his legal residence to be appointed to the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District board of directors.

Mohave County received 13 citizen complaints of Hays using a commercial structure as a dwelling for sleeping purposes.

“During the inspection, I did not observe any sleeping furniture, beds or indication of utilizing the commercial occupancy for dwelling purposes,” wrote Gilbert Smaby, plans examiner for Mohave County.

He told Hays that the permitted use of the building is for an aircraft hangar and office, and did not allow for dwelling purposes. The citizen complaints were deemed unfounded due to lack of evidence showing that Hays was living there.

Wayne Eder, who was fired Wednesday as NACFD fire chief, said Hays appears to not be a legal resident of the fire district.

“Mr. Hays falsely represented that he is a representative of this district to secure a seat on this board, with the obvious knowledge of this fact by directors (Mike) Collins and (Jim) Bailey,” Eder said in a May 23 board memorandum.

Documents from Mohave County Planning and Zoning clearly shows that Hays applied for a nonresidential permit and was issued a commercial certificate of occupancy, Eder noted.