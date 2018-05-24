Letter | Down with KUSD

Last week, the superintendent of Kingman Unified School District issued a dictate for all teachers to tear down “Red for Ed” posters and to refrain from wearing clothing bearing the same name. Roger Jacks, “Red for Ed” is not a political campaign. It is the voice of the teachers, who you want silenced. This last action is only an example of the lack of professional respect and freedom that is characteristic of KUSD administration. If you want our local school system to improve, Mr. Jacks, then allow the true experts in the classroom to be the change agents.