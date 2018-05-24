Letter | An experience of appreciated kindness

Last month I was in a vehicle accident where I was at fault. The police arrived promptly and were doing their job as expected. They also had great concern for me and were willing to help my misfortune in any way possible. I am a senior in my late 80s and they advised me of driving lessons available to help with my citation.

They also arranged towing for my disabled vehicle. Even though I had no injuries from the accident, my personal situation was not very good as I am widowed and was about 50 miles from home. They arranged a ride home for me as well as a small favor of business while in town. This really shows these were good people of kindness and goodwill when others have misfortune.

I went to the driving school as was advised and my ticket citation was excused. I also had no increase in insurance rates on my vehicles. I owe police sergeant David Reif a big thank you for his personal help when I really needed it. The people of Kingman are lucky to have those kind of caring people on the police force.