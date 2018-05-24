Letter | Sports betting is now allowed in all states. The reason? Money

I read somewhere that love of money is a root of all kinds of problems, but why? Money is inanimate, as good or bad as the person holding it. What a person will do for money is perhaps the supreme test of personal integrity. What a nation sanctions as integrity is the supreme test of national integrity.

Money is essential. Philanthropy is money-driven human kindness in admirable application and well documented in our national history – a key part of American society. Money is not the culprit, love of money is the problem.

Back to sports. The wide receiver goes out for a long bomb, if he catches it his team wins. It’s good PR at negotiation time, perhaps a few more dollars and maybe a longer contract. If he muffs it, wow. a boat toad of cash now, for sure. Tough choice? For most, no. Love of the game, personal integrity, and respect for his teammates outweighs the lure of illicit personal gain. For others? If it makes money for sure now, why gamble on later? Either way it’s a gamble, go for the “sure thing.”

This is the position in which the Supreme Court of these United States has placed every athlete with the recent sports betting ruling. This will trickle down to T-ball. What then?