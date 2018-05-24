The 2018 graduates of Lee Williams High School

Photo Gallery Lee Williams High School Graduation Wednesday night was a special moment for the 2018 senior class of Lee Williams High School. Friends, family, teachers, faculty and even President Donald Trump (portrayed by Kael Juelfs) was in attendance for the ceremony. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

At the beginning of the ceremony students took the time to hug their peers and enjoy some of their final moments at the LWHS senior class of 2018. An exchange student was also given an honorary diploma.

The top 11 graduating students took the time to ring the bell in honor of the 11 volunteer firefighters who died during the 1973 Doxol propane explosion. Students who enlisted in the military were also recognized during the night’s festivities. To end the night, fireworks popped across the Kingman night sky.

