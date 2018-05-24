Narcotics team searches four homes, no further details given

KINGMAN – Four homes were searched Tuesday evening as part of an ongoing drug-dealing investigation by Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, Kingman Police Department reported Thursday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office assisted in serving search warrants at homes in the 4000 block of N. Able Drive, 4100 block of N. Pinal Street, 3500 block of E. Neal Avenue and 4300 block of N. Benton Street.

Police did not provide information on what was seized from the homes, or if any arrests were made. No further information will be released at this time so the investigation is not compromised, police spokeswoman Jennifer Sochocki said.

MAGNET aggressively targets illicit drug activity that affects the quality of life for people in the community.

Information provided by KPD