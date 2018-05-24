Obituary | Victor L. Sandoval

Victor L. Sandoval, known as Vic, Sandy, Pops, Fats, Papa and Baby Cakes, passed away into the Lord’s hands at Sherman Home Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix on Saturday May 12, 2018 due to illness. He was born to Paul R. Sandoval and Ruth L. Sandoval in Maywood, California on May 28, 1944.

He joined the Army August 21, 1962 and he served for three years when he traveled to Korea. While in the Army, he received two medals for being a sharpshooter. He was discharged on July 31, 1968. On March 4, 1966, he married Lillian C. Contreras his loving wife of 42 years, whom preceded him in death. He worked for RCA from 1966 to 1978 as a TV electrician and technicolor. They lived in South San Gabriel, California and had three beautiful daughters.

They moved to Kingman in 1979, where he worked for Citizens Utilities Co. until he retired in 2006. In 1995, he became an Elk member where he and Lil spent most of their days and nights volunteering in a number of things. From 1998 to 1999, the Elks Lodge BPO 468 celebrated their 100th year, and Vic became the Exalted Ruler.

In 2011 he meet Winter Morris who he loved for 7 years. Vic moved to Phoenix in 2012 and bought a home in 2014. He loved to go hunting, camping, sporting events, ride motorcycles, boating and traveling. He took his grandsons to the zoo, museum, aquarium, car shows & the botanical gardens. He loved the Raiders & the Tasmanian devil.

Vic L. Sandoval is survived by his current love Winter Morris of Phoenix, his beagle Churchie, three beautiful daughters Brigitte (Richard) Abalos, Yvette Sandoval, Yvonne M (James) Campbell, his mother Ruth L. Sandoval, one sister Karen S (Vartan) Shahverdian, two grandsons Alex M Abalos and Eli J.S. Campbell, goddaughter Deanna and niece Ana, all of Phoenix, Winter’s son Damon and grandson Alden, along with many more nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Vic had two wonderful women in his life who both loved him very much.

Vic loved to party and have a great time making people laugh and just enjoy life. Anyone who had the chance to meet him, you are now one of the family.

Dad, you will be missed and loved by the many friends and family you had around this wonderful world. And now you’ll be greeted by friends and family in Heaven.

The family and loved ones of Victor Sandoval invite you to join us and attend any of the following memorial activities to celebrate him. Everyone he met was a friend and he touched many lives with his humor and zest for life.

Thursday, May 24,

6 p.m. Phoenix

Rosary service at Palms Funeral Home

10761 Grand Ave., Sun City, Arizona 85351

Saturday, May 26

Kingman, Arizona

10 a.m.

Mass at St. Mary’s, 302 E. Spring St., 86401

11:30 a.m.

Internment: Mountain View Cemetery

2:30 p.m.

Memorial and Luncheon BPO Elks Lodge 468, 900 Gates Ave., 86401.