Horoscopes | May 25, 2018

Birthdays: Aly Raisman, 24; Demetri Martin, 45; Octavia Spencer, 46; Mike Myers, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do what you can to help out, but don’t take on responsibilities you don’t have time for. Know your strengths and weaknesses.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Snap decisions will lead to regret. Gauge a personal situation before you jump in and take a risk.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more energy into perfecting your skills and looking for a new way to put them to good use. If you branch out, you’ll discover you have more options than you realize.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Open up about what you want. The best way to resolve an emotional issue is to discuss your feelings and offer suggestions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Productivity will lead to praise and good fortune. Being excessive will lead to loss and added stress.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Information will change the way you think and what you do next. Listen to an expert and apply the knowledge you receive to what’s going on in your personal life and your relationships with others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Control your emotions when dealing with personal financial matters. Mixing sentimentality with money will put you in a vulnerable position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a different approach to personal relationships or dealing with children, older relatives or someone trying to put demands on you. Anger will not solve anything.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use diplomacy and charm when dealing with sensitive issues; you will find a way to get what you want. Good results will unfold if you offer assistance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful what you wish for. A change you want to make should be considered carefully. Without proper preparation, you will fall short of your goal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Update your surroundings, host a social event or look for alternative living arrangements. However, don’t raise your overhead when you should be trying to lower it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Indulge yourself. Relax, go to the spa or make changes that will improve your appearance, surroundings or personal life.